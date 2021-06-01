UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Eyeing Full US FDA Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moderna Eyeing Full US FDA Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) US pharmaceutical giant Moderna said on Tuesday it will start the process of applying for full US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is currently being administered to citizens under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that it had obtained from the FDA in December last year.

"We are pleased to announce this important step in the US regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine," Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said.

The company will continue cooperating with the FDA and submit data from the Phase 3 study, Bancel added.

The EUA license granted to Moderna's mRNA vaccine requires two months of data while the full approval requires at least six months. The approval process by the FDA may take several additional months.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data noted that more than 124 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in the country, the statement added.

Related Topics

Company May December From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHAâ€™s service ..

42 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

48 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

58 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.