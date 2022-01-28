UrduPoint.com

Moderna, IAVI Start Human Trial Of Experimental Vaccine Against HIV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Moderna pharmaceutical company and the IAVI non-profit scientific research organization have started a human trial of experimental mRNA HIV vaccine, with the first doses being administered at the George Washington University school of Medicine and Health.

"IAVI, the nonprofit scientific research organization, and biotechnology company Moderna announced today that first doses have been administered in a clinical trial of experimental HIV vaccine antigens at George Washington University (GWU) School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.," Moderna said in a statement on Thursday.

Since 1981, the world has been facing the HIV/AIDS pandemic, with more than 36.3 million fatalities and over 37 million currently ill people. The disease is incurable but could be managed at certain stages.

