Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines 'Preferred' Over Johnson & Johnson Shot - US Advisory Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee on Thursday unanimously recommended that the agency adopt a statement saying that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are preferred over the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The statement "mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are preferred over the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 for all ‰¥ 18 years of age" won approval in a 15-0 vote.

The panel discussed risk assessment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine related to rare blood clot issues.