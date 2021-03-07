Moderna, Philippines Sign Deal on Coronavirus Vaccine Supplies - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Moderna Inc. has signed an agreement with the Philippines on the supply of 13 million doses of the company's coronavirus vaccine to the country.

"Under the terms of this agreement, deliveries would begin in mid-2021. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in the Philippines, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution," Moderna said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, a separate agreement has been signed with the Philippine government and the private sector for the supply of an additional 7 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

"We thank the Government and the private sector for their collaboration to bring the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the Philippines," Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said as quoted in the company's Saturday statement.

Earlier this month, the Philippines started its mass immunization campaign with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.

The Philippines has confirmed over 591,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 12,400.