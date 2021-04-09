UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Plans To Deliver 80Mln Vaccine Doses To Germany Until End Of Year- European Office

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Moderna Plans to Deliver 80Mln Vaccine Doses to Germany Until End of Year- European Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States' pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to deliver 80 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Germany until the end of 2021, Dan Steiner, the head of Moderna's European office, said in an interview with Germany's Wirtschaftswoche business news magazine.

Late last year, Berlin announced that it secured some 50 million doses of the vaccine under the contract with Moderna.

"We want to deliver 80 million doses of the vaccine to Germany this year," Steiner said, recalling that 1.8 million doses have already been supplied, another six million set to be delivered in the second quarter.

The European office's head also refuted the recent media reports alleging that Germany may not receive a batch of almost 900,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected in April.

"To date, we have complied with all the supply commitments that we made. Deliveries are delayed for a maximum of one to two days," Steiner added.

Additionally, Moderna eyes establishing vaccine production in Germany, among other countries, and is currently negotiating the issue with Berlin, Steiner said.

Related Topics

Business Company Germany Berlin United States April May Media All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

7 minutes ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

7 minutes ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

7 minutes ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

9 minutes ago

UK judge orders extradition of Vietnamese teen acc ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.