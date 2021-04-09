Moderna Plans to Deliver 80Mln Vaccine Doses to Germany Until End of Year- European Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States' pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to deliver 80 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Germany until the end of 2021, Dan Steiner, the head of Moderna's European office, said in an interview with Germany's Wirtschaftswoche business news magazine.

Late last year, Berlin announced that it secured some 50 million doses of the vaccine under the contract with Moderna.

"We want to deliver 80 million doses of the vaccine to Germany this year," Steiner said, recalling that 1.8 million doses have already been supplied, another six million set to be delivered in the second quarter.

The European office's head also refuted the recent media reports alleging that Germany may not receive a batch of almost 900,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected in April.

"To date, we have complied with all the supply commitments that we made. Deliveries are delayed for a maximum of one to two days," Steiner added.

Additionally, Moderna eyes establishing vaccine production in Germany, among other countries, and is currently negotiating the issue with Berlin, Steiner said.