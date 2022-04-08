UrduPoint.com

Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due To Contamination - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination - Statement

More than 764,000 doses of Moderna's novel coronavirus vaccine have been recalled from a batch after one vial was found to be contaminated, the company said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) More than 764,000 doses of Moderna's novel coronavirus vaccine have been recalled from a batch after one vial was found to be contaminated, the company said in a press release on Friday.

"Moderna and ROVI Pharma Industrial Services, SAU today announced a recall of one lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the release on Friday.

"The lot is being recalled due to a foreign body being found in one vial in the lot manufactured at the Company's contract manufacturing site, ROVI, in Spain."

Moderna explained in the release that the impacted vial was punctured and was not administered.

The batch consisted of 764,900 doses that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden from January 13-14, the release said.

There are currently no safety concerns reported in individuals who received the Moderna vaccine from this batch of vials, the release added.

Related Topics

Norway Company Spain Portugal Poland Sweden SITE January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temp ..

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

37 seconds ago
 Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Gi ..

Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Give Macron Slight Edge Over Le ..

39 seconds ago
 DS Railways directs to ensure worldclass facilitie ..

DS Railways directs to ensure worldclass facilities for Sikh Yatrees

43 seconds ago
 I will not accept imported government: Prime Minis ..

I will not accept imported government: Prime Minister

44 seconds ago
 Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US ..

Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US Supreme Court, Yet Some Fear ..

4 minutes ago
 Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, ..

Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, Death Toll Reaches 3 - Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.