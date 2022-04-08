Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination - Statement

More than 764,000 doses of Moderna's novel coronavirus vaccine have been recalled from a batch after one vial was found to be contaminated, the company said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) More than 764,000 doses of Moderna's novel coronavirus vaccine have been recalled from a batch after one vial was found to be contaminated, the company said in a press release on Friday.

"Moderna and ROVI Pharma Industrial Services, SAU today announced a recall of one lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the release on Friday.

"The lot is being recalled due to a foreign body being found in one vial in the lot manufactured at the Company's contract manufacturing site, ROVI, in Spain."

Moderna explained in the release that the impacted vial was punctured and was not administered.

The batch consisted of 764,900 doses that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden from January 13-14, the release said.

There are currently no safety concerns reported in individuals who received the Moderna vaccine from this batch of vials, the release added.