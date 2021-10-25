UrduPoint.com

Moderna Reports 'robust' Covid Vaccine Response In Children Aged 6-11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:29 PM

Moderna reports 'robust' Covid vaccine response in children aged 6-11

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a "robust neutralizing antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a "robust neutralizing antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

"We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its Primary immunogenicity endpoints," chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who W ..

11 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

2 minutes ago
 DM bans staging rallies, processions on highways, ..

DM bans staging rallies, processions on highways, junctions

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against f ..

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against forced Indian occupation

2 minutes ago
 Corona vaccination facility at doorsteps starts: A ..

Corona vaccination facility at doorsteps starts: Aslam Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate R ..

UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate Release of Prime Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.