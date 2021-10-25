Moderna reports 'robust' Covid vaccine response in children aged 6-11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a "robust neutralizing antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a "robust neutralizing antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

"We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its Primary immunogenicity endpoints," chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.