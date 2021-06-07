Moderna Requests COVID-19 Vaccine Approval For Teens in EU, Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US drugmaker Moderna has filed a request with European and Canadian health regulators for approval to immunize adolescents with its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for conditional marketing approval of our COVID-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency for use in adolescents in the European Union," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in a statement.

The company has also filed for authorization with Canada's regulatory body, Health Canada, and intends to file for an Emergency Use Authorization among younger segments of the population with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the near future, Bancel added.

Moderna's top executive said that the company's vaccine has proven to be highly effective in teens during clinical trials, with none of the 3,732 adolescents, who received both doses of the vaccine, having developed COVID-19.

Should Moderna's application be granted, it will be the second vaccine that will gain emergency use authorization from in the EU and Canada use on adolescents after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.