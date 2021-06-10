UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Requests Emergency Use Authorization For Coronavirus Vaccine For Adolescents

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Moderna Requests Emergency Use Authorization for Coronavirus Vaccine for Adolescents

The biotechnology company Moderna announced on Thursday that it has filed a request with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The biotechnology company Moderna announced on Thursday that it has filed a request with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18.

"We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for use in adolescents in the United States," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

In May, Moderna announced the results from its study of the vaccine's use in adolescents, which determined that the vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2,500 adolescents who received the vaccine was 100%.

Moderna said it did not observe any significant safety issues, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate in severity. The most common adverse reactions were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia and chills, it said.

Related Topics

Company United States SITE May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Offers Reward of Up to $3Mln for Information on ..

7 minutes ago

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to t ..

10 minutes ago

UN Analysis Says Over 350,000 People in Ethiopia's ..

10 minutes ago

Tajikistan Plans to Hold Shanghai Pact Conference ..

10 minutes ago

Yerevan Says Azerbaijani Troops Open Fire Near Bor ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and A ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.