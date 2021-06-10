Moderna Requests Emergency Use Authorization for Coronavirus Vaccine for Adolescents

The biotechnology company Moderna announced on Thursday that it has filed a request with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18

"We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for use in adolescents in the United States," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

In May, Moderna announced the results from its study of the vaccine's use in adolescents, which determined that the vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2,500 adolescents who received the vaccine was 100%.

Moderna said it did not observe any significant safety issues, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate in severity. The most common adverse reactions were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia and chills, it said.