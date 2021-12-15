UrduPoint.com

Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less Effective Against Omicron

Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provide a lower level of protection against the new Omicron variant than against the wild-type virus, while a booster significantly increases neutralizing titers, the company said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provide a lower level of protection against the new Omicron variant than against the wild-type virus, while a booster significantly increases neutralizing titers, the company said on Wednesday.

"After the 2-dose Primary series of our vaccine, while individuals had detectable neutralizing titers against Omicron, neutralizing titers were significantly lower compared to the wild-type virus," Moderna Inc. said in a tweet. "(A) booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 g dose level significantly increased neutralizing titers against Omicron.

"

The new data are encouraging as the pharmaceutical company continues to work on addressing the Omicron variant and expects more data on a 100 g dose booster in the coming week, according to the statement.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 36 US states and over 75 countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, the Delta variant still represents approximately 96% of cases across the country, while the Omicron variant is estimated to represent about 3% of US cases.

