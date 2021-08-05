UrduPoint.com

Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster Likely Necessary This Fall - Financial Statement

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster Likely Necessary This Fall - Financial Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Moderna Inc. in a financial statement on Thursday said it believes the booster shot will be necessary as early as this fall while predicting we are going to see more breakthrough Delta infections in vaccinated people.

"We believe a booster (dose 3) is likely to be necessary this fall, particularly in the face of Delta," the statement said. "We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals."

In the statement, Moderna claims its vaccine remains highly effective (about 93 percent) over a period of 6 months after an individuals get their second dose.

Moderna's revenue in the second quarter of 2021 made $4.4 billion with $4.2 billion coming from COVID-19 vaccine sales, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots until the end of September to ensure equitable access to vaccines around the globe. The White House said that such a moratorium would be a "false choice" as both goals, helping poor countries with vaccines and booster vaccination, can be accomplished simultaneously.

Related Topics

World Poor White House Lead September From Billion

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

48 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

58 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

1 hour ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.