Moderna Says COVID-19 Booster Likely Necessary This Fall - Financial Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Moderna Inc. in a financial statement on Thursday said it believes the booster shot will be necessary as early as this fall while predicting we are going to see more breakthrough Delta infections in vaccinated people.

"We believe a booster (dose 3) is likely to be necessary this fall, particularly in the face of Delta," the statement said. "We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals."

In the statement, Moderna claims its vaccine remains highly effective (about 93 percent) over a period of 6 months after an individuals get their second dose.

Moderna's revenue in the second quarter of 2021 made $4.4 billion with $4.2 billion coming from COVID-19 vaccine sales, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots until the end of September to ensure equitable access to vaccines around the globe. The White House said that such a moratorium would be a "false choice" as both goals, helping poor countries with vaccines and booster vaccination, can be accomplished simultaneously.