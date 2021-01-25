UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Has Neutralizing Impact On UK, South African Virus Strains

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:26 PM

Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Has Neutralizing Impact on UK, South African Virus Strains

Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated a neutralizing impact on UK and South African variants of the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated a neutralizing impact on UK and South African variants of the coronavirus.

"results from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (are) showing activity against emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2," Moderna said. "Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, first identified in the UK and Republic of South Africa, respectively."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, initially reported to be 50-70 percent more contagious, has also been discovered to also be 30 percent deadlier.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the B.

1.1.7 could become a dominant strain in the United States by March. With respect to the B.1.351, the has CDC warned that this variant contained a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.

Moderna said aside from its own studies, a December 3 letter to the editor published in The New England Journal of Medicine reported that participants in the Phase 1 study of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine retained high levels of neutralizing antibodies through 119 days after the first vaccination dose and 90 days after the second dose.

On December 18, the US food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine a week after it extended an authorization for Pfizer-BionNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom South Africa United States March May December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global economic recovery remains precarious, rebou ..

59 seconds ago

Benazir Bhutto murder case: Court to hear appeals ..

1 minute ago

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

1 hour ago

Mexican Foreign Secretary Says Will Self-Isolate U ..

1 minute ago

Plantation of 4800 mangroves done by KPT

1 minute ago

KPT plants 4,800 mangrove trees

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.