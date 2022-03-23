UrduPoint.com

Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Successful In Children 6 Months To Under 6 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Successful in Children 6 Months to Under 6 Years

The phase 2/3 study of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to under six years has shown successful primary endpoint results, the pharmaceutical company announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The phase 2/3 study of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to under six years has shown successful Primary endpoint results, the pharmaceutical company announced on Wednesday.

"Two 25 μg doses of mRNA-1273 in participants six months to under six years met primary endpoint with robust neutralizing antibody titers similar to adults mRNA-1273 was generally well tolerated in this age group," the press release said.

"Although not a primary endpoint, statistically significant vaccine efficacy was observed during the Omicron wave that was consistent with the lower two-dose effectiveness against Omicron seen in adults," the release added.

Moderna is now moving forward with global regulatory submissions for mRNA-1273 for primary vaccination of children six months to under six years of age, according to the release.

Moderna has also initiated a submission to the food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of mRNA-1273 in children six to under twelve years of age. The vaccine is already approved for use in this age group in Europe, Canada and Australia, the company said.

