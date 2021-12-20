Moderna Says Its Booster Raises Antibodies Against Omicron by 37-Fold

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

The US biotechnology company Moderna revealed preliminary data on the efficacy of a third shot of its vaccine against the novel Omicron strain of coronavirus on Monday, saying that its approved booster raises the amount of neutralizing antibodies 37 times

Moderna specializes in the production of mRNA vaccines, including those against COVID-19. To date, one Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273) is approved for use in more than 80 countries worldwide and seven others are in the pipeline undergoing pre-clinical development or clinical trials.

"Authorized booster (50 micrograms of mRNA-1273) increases Omicron neutralizing antibody levels approximately 37-fold; a 100 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 vaccine increases Omicron neutralizing antibody levels approximately 83-fold," the statement said.

According to the statement, Moderna has focused on the current vaccine booster due to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain and "increased complexity of deploying a new vaccine.

" Nonetheless, the company intends to work on a booster dose targeted specifically at Omicron, should it become necessary.

"Given the long-term threat demonstrated by Omicron's immune escape, Moderna will also continue to develop an Omicron-specific variant vaccine (mRNA-1273.529) that it expects to advance into clinical trials in early 2022," the statement added.

The company stressed that it would continue to evaluate the quantity and durability of neutralizing antibodies of multivalent booster candidates in the coming months.

The Omicron strain, first recorded in November, is believed to be more contagious than the original coronavirus, with an ability to evade the protection provided by a two-dose vaccine course.

