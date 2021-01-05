UrduPoint.com
Moderna Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Authorized For Use In Israel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Moderna Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Authorized for Use in Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Moderna said its vaccine against COVID-19 had been approved for use in Israel.

"Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Israel's Ministry of Health (MOH) has given authorization to import the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Israel," the company said in a statement.

"Today's authorization is a landmark moment in our company's history and in the global fight against COVID-19. This is the third regulatory authorization for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and its first outside of North America," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

Bancel thanked Israel's Ministry of Health for its efforts.

"We hope to continue to see authorizations in additional markets in the coming days, weeks and months," he said.

