Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective in Adolescents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US pharmaceutical giant Moderna said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in adolescents aged 18 and below based on studies conducted thus far.

"We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents," Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement, referring to the Primary ingredient in the vaccine. "We will submit these results to the US FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and regulators globally in early June and request authorization."

The so-called TeenCOVE study enrolled more than 3,700 participants ages 12 to below 18 in the United States, the statement said.

"No cases of COVID-19 (were) observed after two doses of vaccine using the primary case definition, consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100 percent," it said, adding: "Safety and tolerability (were) generally consistent with Phase 3 COVE study in adults; no significant safety concerns (were) identified."

Moderna is expected to be the second vaccine that will gain emergency use authorization from the FDA for such use on adolescents aged 12 to 15, after the Pfizer-BioNTech dose was approved on May 11.