Moderna Says Launching Partnership With Canada, Building Vaccine Factory in Quebec

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Moderna will build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec as part of a partnership agreement with the Canadian government, the US biotechnology company said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Moderna will build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec as part of a partnership agreement with the Canadian government, the US biotechnology company said on Friday.

"(Moderna) today announced its plan to build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec that will support a long-term strategic partnership with the Government of Canada to enhance pandemic preparedness," the press release said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday also attended an event alongside other government and Moderna officials to announce the launch of the partnership and vaccine plant plan.

Moderna's investment in research and development of mRNA technology in Canada will have a significant impact on public health for both COVID-19 and other diseases with the potential to be treated with the new technology, Trudeau said.

The Canadian Moderna facility will produce mRNA vaccines for respiratory diseases including COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and others contingent on government approval, according to the press release.

The partnership agreement between Moderna and the Canadian government also supports research and development in the country, with the project expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation, the press release added.

