Moderna Says On Phase 3 Trial Of RSV Vaccine Candidate, To Be Combined With COVID Booster

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Moderna Says on Phase 3 Trial of RSV Vaccine Candidate, to Be Combined With COVID Booster

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) American drugmaker Moderna said Tuesday it had begun the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine which it intends to administer in combination with the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

"RSV is one of the most widespread respiratory viruses, causing severe disease and hospitalization in older adults, and yet there is no vaccine available on the market," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boosters into a single dose booster."

According to Moderna, RSV is a common respiratory virus that generally causes cold-like symptoms.

While most people who contract RSV recover in approximately one to two weeks, the virus can be serious for young children and older adults.

For these higher-risk groups, RSV is a leading cause of severe respiratory illness, including pneumonia and respiratory distress.

Bancel said Moderna's RSV vaccine, based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) science, had potential to protect against over 1 million infections globally each year, insulating especially those at high-risk of becoming infected and reducing the burden on health care systems.

"An mRNA vaccine against RSV could have a positive impact on individuals, communities, and global public health," he said.

Moderna said the burden of illness caused by RSV was substantial, with an estimated $3 billion in annual medical costs in the United States. RSV causes approximately 177,000 US hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in adults 65 and older each year.

