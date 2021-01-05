UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderna Says Plans To Produce At Least 600 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Moderna Says Plans to Produce at Least 600 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.

"Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, increasing its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Moderna said it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021," it said.

Related Topics

Company From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

9 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

9 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

9 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.