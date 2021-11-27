Moderna Studying 2 Booster Candidates to Anticipate Omicron-Like Mutations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) American pharma company Moderna said on Friday it is studying two booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations similar to the Omicron COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa this week.

"Moderna is already studying two multi-valent booster candidates in the clinic that were designed to anticipate mutations such as those that have emerged in the Omicron variant," the company said in a statement.