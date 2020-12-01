UrduPoint.com
Moderna Submits Coronavirus Vaccine Data To Obtain Emergency Use Authorization

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:50 AM

Moderna Submits Coronavirus Vaccine Data to Obtain Emergency Use Authorization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The pharmaceutical company Moderna said that it has submitted the results of its corona vaccine trials to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to obtain emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

"Moderna's data for the emergency use authorization request for mRNA-1273 has been submitted to the US FDA," Moderna said via Twitter on Monday.

Moderna said that vaccine efficacy was 94.1 percent and reached 100 percent in severe COVID-19 cases.  Moderna also said the vaccine is generally well tolerated and devoid of serious safety concerns.

At least three promising vaccine candidates are expected to receive emergency use authorization from US health authorities in coming weeks, according to media reports.

