UrduPoint.com

Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNTech For Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine patent infringement

Moderna said Friday it is suing rival vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging the partners infringed on its patents in developing their Covid-19 shot that has been administered to hundreds of millions around the world

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Moderna said Friday it is suing rival vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging the partners infringed on its patents in developing their Covid-19 shot that has been administered to hundreds of millions around the world.

The lawsuits filed both in US district court in Massachusetts, and in regional court in Dusseldorf, Germany, set up a showdown between the leading manufacturers of Covid-19 shots that are a key tool in the fight against the disease.

"Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna's foundational mRNA technology," the company said in a statement.

"This groundbreaking technology was critical to the development of Moderna's own mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, Spikevax.

Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna's permission, to make Comirnaty," Moderna added.

The mRNA technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots differs from that in traditional vaccines, which rely on injecting weakened or dead forms of a virus to allow the immune system to recognize it and build antibodies.

Instead, mRNA vaccines deliver instructions to cells to build a harmless piece of the spike protein found on the surface of the virus that causes Covid-19. After creating this spike protein, cells can recognize and fight the real virus.

The vaccines have repeatedly been the subject of inaccurate claims that they are dangerous, but health authorities say they are both safe and effective.

Related Topics

Dead World Technology Company Germany 2016 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Ternef ..

Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Terneftegas, Boosting Ownership to 1 ..

52 seconds ago
 Over 0.1 million rain affected families received f ..

Over 0.1 million rain affected families received federal government financial as ..

54 seconds ago
 17 'criminals' arrested

17 'criminals' arrested

57 seconds ago
 Macron Says France Unlikely to Experience Issues W ..

Macron Says France Unlikely to Experience Issues With Gas During Winter

59 seconds ago
 China's transport providers improve services as su ..

China's transport providers improve services as summer travel rush draws to clos ..

4 minutes ago
 Outage ends at Ukraine nuclear plant, as internati ..

Outage ends at Ukraine nuclear plant, as international inspection prepared

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.