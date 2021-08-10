UrduPoint.com

Moderna To Build MRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Plant In Canada - Statement

Moderna to Build mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Plant in Canada - Statement

The US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday announced its plans to build a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday announced its plans to build a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada.

"As Moderna expands internationally, we are delighted to bring mRNA manufacturing to Canada," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement after the company inked a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government.

The partnership aims to provide Canada access to a domestic supply of injections against several respiratory diseases including COVID-19, the seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well as other potential vaccines in the research and development phase, the statement said.

The Federal government, which had largely attributed the vaccine shortages to a lack of domestic vaccine production capability, welcomed Moderna's plans.

"Moderna's plans to establish a state-of-the-art vaccine facility here in Canada is a key move in our plan to grow a strong, competitive domestic life sciences sector with cutting-edge biomanufacturing capabilities," Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

He also said the Moderna facility will ensure that Canada is prepared for future pandemics and health emergencies.

Earlier this year, Procurement Minister Anita Anand admitted before a parliamentary committee that all seven manufacturers, who have contracts to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccines, declined Ottawa's offer to make the vaccines in Canada, citing the country's lack of appropriate production facilities.

