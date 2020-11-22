Moderna to Charge Governments $25-$37 Per Dose of Its Candidate Vaccine - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The US pharmaceutical company Moderna will charge countries that want to buy its candidate vaccine against COVID-19 between $25 and $37 per dose, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, adding that the company is close to reaching a deal with the EU on vaccine supplies.

According to the CEO, it is a reasonable price, taking into account how much it costs the health care system to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. The price per dose would vary depending on the volume of supplies.

Bancel also said that the company expected to produce 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, with a "small part" available in Europe this year, as Moderna is about to agree on the issue with the European Commission. The CEO believes that the deal on vaccine supplies will be reached in a few days.

On Monday, Moderna announced that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in phase 3 clinical trials.