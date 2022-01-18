UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Moderna to Create Single Shot Vaccine Against Both COVID-19, Flu by Autumn 2023 - CEO

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The biotechnological company Moderna is working to create a single shot vaccine against both flu and coronavirus by autumn 2023, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said at the World Economic Forum. 

Moderna announced last September that it was working on a single component vaccine shot, capable of protecting against both flu and COVID-19.

"The best case scenario will be the fall of 2023," Bancel said on Monday, while commenting on how long it would take to create the single shot vaccine.

The vaccine is expected to be approved in some countries by that time, according to Bancel. Moderna's two component vaccine is now approved in the United States and widely exported all over the world.

CEOs, the heads of state and government and other leaders have gathered at the Davos Agenda virtual event on January 17 to discuss critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them. In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.

