Moderna To Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries To Netherlands By 20% In February - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moderna to Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries to Netherlands by 20% in February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Moderna will reduce by 20 percent the volume of COVID-19 vaccine doses set to be delivered to the Netherlands in February, the NL Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the Dutch Department of Health.

Earlier in January, the pharmaceutical company also announced a cut in the vaccine deliveries to some other countries, including Poland, Switzerland, Italy and Canada next week.

According to the newspaper, the reason for the delay is an adjustment the company needs to make at its facility to scale-up the vaccine production.

Due to the delay, the Netherlands, where the vaccination campaign is one of the slowest in Europe, will receive only 38,400 out of the expected 48,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from February 8-14, the newspaper added.

The Netherlands rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on January 6 using the vaccine jointly developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech companies, with the priority given to medical workers and staff of retirement houses. To date, more than 200,000 people have been inoculated.

More Stories From World

