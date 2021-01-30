Moderna to Deliver 50,000 Less Vaccine Doses Than Expected to Canada Next Week - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Moderna will deliver next week 50,000 less COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada than anticipated, exacerbating an already crippling shortage, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"There will be a delay affecting many countries, including Canada, for the next shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which arrives next week. We will receive 78 percent of the expected amount, translating to 180,000 doses," Trudeau said speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Friday.

However, the prime minister reassured the public that the disruption is temporary and delivery quotas will return to normal the following week.

The Trudeau government has been on the receiving end of intense criticism for a crippling vaccine supply shortage across Canada that intensified after it was revealed the country will not receive any new shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine this week as Pfizer restructures its production facility in Europe.

Trudeau said on Friday that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla reassured him a day earlier that Pfizer will deliver 4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, although this pledge appears to be conditional on Health Canada's approval of Pfizer's request to boost the number of dose extracts from a single vial from five to six.

To date, 932,880 vaccine doses have been administered in Canada - a number far below other nations, including Israel, China, India and the United States.

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, Canada's vaccine distribution czar, has previously conceded that the country will likely experience a shortage of vaccine doses through to the end of the first quarter of 2021.