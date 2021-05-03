UrduPoint.com
Moderna To Supply 500Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To COVAX Program By 2022 - Gavi

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Gavi vaccine alliance on Monday signed an advance purchase agreement (APA) with the US pharmaceutical company Moderna on the delivery of 500 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility by 2022.

"The Moderna vaccine has recently received WHO Emergency Use Listing, making it eligible to be supplied to COVAX Facility participants. Supply via this APA is expected to commence in Q4 2021, with a total of 34 million doses available in 2021 and up to 466 million doses in 2022.

," the Geneva-based organization said in a press release.

Gavi added that Sweden was also planning to donate 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX to help some nations administer second doses of the vaccine to high-risk groups.

Last week, WHO listed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

COVAX is an international mechanism launched by the UN health agency to support the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries.

