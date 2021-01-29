Moderna Vaccine Deliveries to Italy to Drop by 20% - Official

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US pharmaceutical company Moderna will deliver 132,000 vaccine doses to Italy in mid-February instead of previously planned 166,000 doses, Domenico Arcuri, the Italian commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, said on Friday.

According to Arcuri, the decreased deliveries are scheduled for the week starting from February 8.

"Our astonishment, concern and disappointment are growing as vaccination campaign projections are now being adjusted almost every day," the commissioner said at a press conference, adding that as a result of delays in deliveries Italy had received 300,000 vaccine doses less that it was expected.

Earlier in January, Arcuri said that vaccine supplies had dropped almost 30 percent two weeks ago and the country was told to expect a further 20 percent reduction this week.

According to him, this calls into question the vaccination of Italians over 80 years old, which began on January 14.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte previously said that delays in vaccine deliveries were unacceptable and constituted a serious breach of contractual obligations. Conte stressed that Italy would use all instruments and legal initiatives to ensure companies' compliance with their obligations. Earlier this week, the Italian Chief State Solicitor's Office, whose main function is to provide legal assistance to the authorities, issued a formal judicial warning to Pfizer pharma company.