Moderna Wants To Fill Up Coronavirus Vaccine Vials With More Doses - Company President

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:00 AM

Moderna Wants to Fill Up Coronavirus Vaccine Vials With More Doses - Company President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Moderna Inc. is proposing to fill up vials with coronavirus vaccines with additional doses, the company's president, Stephen Hoge, has announced.

"As the company is approaching the manufacturing of almost a million doses a day, in order to address one of the manufacturing bottlenecks and to allow for additional production, the company is proposing filling vials with additional doses of vaccine, up to 15 doses versus the current 10 doses. One of the capacity constraints beyond the amount of drug product available, is how many vials you can fill in a given period of time," Hoge said on Monday, as quoted by CNBC.

He added that Moderna still needs to discuss its plans with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The US pharmaceutical company has recently announced cuts in vaccine deliveries to several countries, including the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

Moderna says the reason for the delay is adjustments the company needs to make at its facilities to scale-up coronavirus vaccine production.

More Stories From World

