Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Likely To See Advanced Trial By End Of July - Fauci

Thu 09th July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Moderna Therapeutics' novel coronavirus vaccine will likely be subjected to advanced clinical trials by the end of July and a working vaccine could be ready by end of 2020 or next year, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

"The Moderna [vaccine] that we helped develop here at the NIAID will very likely be going into advanced phase three clinical trials by the end of July, and then there are other candidates equally as promising in many respects that will be coming in a little bit later," Fauci told a live-streamed health event. "We hope that by the end of this Calendar year and by the beginning of 2021, we will have a vaccine that will be able to begin to deploy to people who need it."

Fauci clarified that vaccine providers will have to prioritize and have vaccine doses ready for the most vulnerable and not for the entire population.

The Trump administration is developing up to five vaccine candidates under an acceleration program dubbed Operation Warp Speed to develop before the end of 2020 safe and effective immunization for the novel coronavirus and make as many as 300 million doses by early 2021.

Fauci said favorable data in Phase 1 of the trials offers hope the producers will be able to induce a response to predict whether the vaccine would be protective.

"As you well know, with any vaccine development program, you never can guarantee success of safety and efficacy, but the early signs are proving favorable," Fauci said.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts-based Moderna Therapeutics appointed the Madrid-based Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi to handle commercial fill-finish manufacturing for a novel coronavirus vaccine for use outside of the United States.

