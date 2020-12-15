UrduPoint.com
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'No Specific Safety Concerns' - US Federal Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows no specific safety concerns that would prevent US regulators from granting the drug emergency use authorization (EUA), the US food and Drug Administration said in a briefing document on Tuesday.

"Safety data from a November 11, 2020 interim analysis of approximately 30,350 participants ‰¥18 years of age randomized 1:1 to vaccine or placebo with a median of 7 weeks of follow-up after the second dose supported a favorable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA," the briefing document said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prepared the document in advance of a scheduled meeting on Thursday to consider granting emergency approval for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

