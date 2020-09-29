Modernized Ka-52KM to Be Ready by Time of Chopper Carriers Commissioning - Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Modernized Ka-52KM naval helicopters will be ready by the time of the commissioning of Russia's first helicopter carriers, Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik in an interview.

"Given the fact that two new helicopter carriers were laid down in our country, by the time of their commissioning the helicopters should already be ready for deployment on these ships. Based on this, we believe that the new shipborne helicopter should be ready before the scheduled commissioning of the helicopter carriers in 2025-2026," Boginsky said.

In July, Russia's first two helicopter carriers, the so-called Russian Mistrals, were laid down at Zaliv shipyard in Crimea. The technical characteristics of Project 23900 have not been announced yet.