Modernizing NORAD To Include Building More Modernized Surveillance System - Canada DOD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Upgrading of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) will include modernization of its surveillance system, Anita Anand, Minister of Canada's National Defence, said in an event on Friday.

"Last June we announced that we would be spending almost $40 billion on upgrading our continental defense and modernizing NORAD which will include a Northern Approaches Surveillance system to eventual replace the north warning system to ensure that we have state of the art radar systems� that are necessary these times," Anand said.

Anand's comments come following an incident with the Chinese balloon.

The United States alleges that the high-altitude balloon was conducting surveillance of potentially sensitive national security sites, while China claims the airship was engaged in scientific research. The US military and FBI have said they are currently working to gather and analyze debris from the balloon to further understand it.