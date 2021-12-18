UrduPoint.com

'Modest Progress' Made During Seventh Round Of Iran Nuclear Negotiations - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The United States and Iran made modest progress during the seventh round of negotiations in Vienna over a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a senior State Department official told reporters.

"Back to the conclusion of the seventh round (of JCPOA negotiations), it was better than it might have been because there was some modest progress," the senior official said on Friday.

However, the progress made during the negotiations is outpaced by the progress being made by Iran in their nuclear program, threatening the possibility of a return to the JCPOA, the official also said. The US is ready to participate in an eight round of negotiations, although no date has been set, the official added.

