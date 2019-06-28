Modi Сalls for Boosting Investment in Infrastructure Projects in Developing Countries

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for increased investment in renewable energy sources and infrastructure projects in developing countries.

"It is necessary to ensure that fuel products, oil and gas can be bought at an affordable price.

It is of utmost importance for developing countries. It is necessary to invest more in renewable energy resources and infrastructure projects in developing countries," Modi said at an informal BRICS meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.