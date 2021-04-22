Modi Announces India-US Climate Partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the launch of the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership in cooperation with President Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the launch of the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership in cooperation with President Joe Biden.

"President Biden and I are launching the 'India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership.' Together, we will help mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations," Modi said in his speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate.

The Indian leader noted that India's per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average due to what he called were "sustainable traditional practices" at the base of the country's modern lifestyle.

Modi called on the global community to take immediate concrete action to combat climate change and pledged to reach a renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 as a sign of India's commitment to the cause.

"We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope," he said, stressing that climate change is a "lived reality" for millions of people around the world whose livelihoods are threatened by its adverse effects.

Modi also thanked Biden for taking the initiative on climate change and supporting India's efforts in clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity.

During the summit session on Thursday afternoon, several other prominent global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also expressed their commitment to take further steps to tackle climate change.