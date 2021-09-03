(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) India's major shipyard, Mazagon Dock, will become a partner of Russia's Zvezda shipbuilding and engineering complex, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

"Today, I am delighted that one of India's biggest shipyards, Mazagon Dock Limited, will partner with Zvezda for construction of some of the most important commercial ships in the world," Modi said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.