UrduPoint.com

Modi Announces Partnership Of India's Mazagon Dock Shipyard, Russia's Zvezda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:30 PM

Modi Announces Partnership of India's Mazagon Dock Shipyard, Russia's Zvezda

India's major shipyard, Mazagon Dock, will become a partner of Russia's Zvezda shipbuilding and engineering complex, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) India's major shipyard, Mazagon Dock, will become a partner of Russia's Zvezda shipbuilding and engineering complex, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

"Today, I am delighted that one of India's biggest shipyards, Mazagon Dock Limited, will partner with Zvezda for construction of some of the most important commercial ships in the world," Modi said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Russia Narendra Modi

Recent Stories

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

37 minutes ago
 Plastic materials exports witnessed record increas ..

Plastic materials exports witnessed record increase 59.28%

3 minutes ago
 Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

1 hour ago
 QAU ranked No. 1 by Times World Ranking 2022

QAU ranked No. 1 by Times World Ranking 2022

3 minutes ago
 Taliban, Haqqani Network Disagreement Among Reason ..

Taliban, Haqqani Network Disagreement Among Reasons for Delay in Announcing Gov' ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan PM Suga to step down after year in office

Japan PM Suga to step down after year in office

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.