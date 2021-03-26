UrduPoint.com
Modi Arrives In Dhaka For 50th Anniversary Of Bangladesh Liberation War - New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

Modi Arrives in Dhaka for 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the capital of Bangladesh, on his first official visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's war of independence from Pakistan and establishment of diplomatic ties with New Delhi, the Indian Exterior Affairs Ministry said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the capital of Bangladesh, on his first official visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's war of independence from Pakistan and establishment of diplomatic ties with New Delhi, the Indian Exterior Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka for his visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This is the historic visit to celebrate Mujib Borsho - the birth centenary of [the first president of the country] Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Modi was welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, and her cabinet at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The Indian prime minister was also met with a 19-gun salute and an honor guard.

Bangladesh celebrates its Independence Day on March 26, the day East Pakistan, which formed a single country with Pakistan at the time, launched its 1971 campaign for liberation and seceded as Bangladesh in December of the same year. India played a vital role in the conflict, entering into a military confirmation with Pakistan that resulted in both sides signing the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender on December 16, 1971, which ended the war and paved the way to independent Bangladesh.

