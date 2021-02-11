UrduPoint.com
Modi Assures Trudeau India Will Do Its Best To Supply Canada With Vaccines - Statement

Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:50 AM

Modi Assures Trudeau India Will Do Its Best to Supply Canada With Vaccines - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their telephone conversation that India would do its best to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccines amid a shortage in the country.

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID-19 vaccines sought by Canada," Modi said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing farmer rallies in India's capital - reportedly a point of contention between the two countries - as well as climate change, a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said.

Reports have suggested that India is displeased by Trudeau's stated support for the protests as well as the public backing of the unrest by other Canadian officials who India has accused of having ties to the Khalistan separatist movement.

Canada is in the midst of a vaccine shortage that worsened after producers Pfizer and Moderna slashed deliveries to the country in recent weeks. The Trudeau government has received the brunt of the criticism for

According to the government's vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, Canada will likely experience a shortage of vaccine doses through to the end of the first quarter of 2021.

