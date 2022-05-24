UrduPoint.com

Modi, Biden Discuss Strengthening Defense Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a meeting on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in Tokyo to discuss strengthening bilateral defense cooperation, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday

"Noting that defence and security cooperation is a crucial pillar of the India-US bilateral agenda, both sides discussed how they can further strengthen collaboration. In this context Prime Minister invited the US industry to partner with India to manufacture in India under the 'Make in India' and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India programmes which can be of mutual benefit to both countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi described the meeting as "productive" in a tweet. In addition to security, he and Biden discussed such aspects of bilateral relations as trade, investments, health, technology and people-to-people ties.

At the end of April, the Indian defense ministry made changes to its defense equipment procurement procedures, limiting them to domestically produced only, except for special cases. The ministry noted that changes are being made in order to further promote the "Make in India" and "Self-reliant India" programs, aimed at strengthening domestic industry and increasing exports. The ministry compiled a list of over 300 weapons that India will no longer be purchasing from abroad.

