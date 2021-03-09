Modi, Biden, Suga, Morrison to Participate in 1st Quad Leaders' Summit on Friday - Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will participate in the first virtual summit of the so-called Quad group, which unites the four nations, on March 12, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be participating, along with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and President of U.S.A. Joseph R. Biden, in the first Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, being held virtually on 12th March 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The four leaders plan to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest and exchange views on cooperation areas. In addition, the sides will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the equitable access to vaccines, climate change and maritime security.