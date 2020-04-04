Modi, Brazilian President Discuss Cooperation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic in Phone Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday held phone talks, during which the leaders discussed the global situation against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for closer cooperation in the light of the outbreak, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with H.E. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of Brazil. The two leaders discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences on the loss of lives in Brazil due to COVID-19. He said that the prayers of every Indian were with the friendly people of Brazil at this time.

The two leaders stressed the significance of close cooperation between India and Brazil, bilaterally as well as in the multilateral institutional framework, to mitigate the grave crises caused by COVID-19," the statement said.

Modi pledged his commitment to support Brazil during the outbreak. Moreover, the leaders agreed to regularly update each other on the developments regarding COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 3,072 as of Saturday, and 75 people died from the disease. In Brazil, the number of people, who died of COVID-19 has increased by 60 to 359 within the past 24 hours, while the number of cases has risen from 7,910 to 9,056.