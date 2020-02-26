UrduPoint.com
Modi Calls For Calm As Delhi Riots Kill 20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm Wednesday after Delhi's worst sectarian violence in decades left at least 20 people dead and calls for a military curfew

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for calm Wednesday after Delhi's worst sectarian violence in decades left at least 20 people dead and calls for a military curfew.

This week's battles between Hindus and Muslims have seen mobs armed with swords, guns and acid raze a northeastern district of the Indian capital.

The clashes, which also left almost 200 injured, were triggered by protests against a citizenship law seen by many critics as anti-Muslim and part of Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda.

They exploded into brutal violence on Monday and Tuesday, with residents forced to flee their homes after seeing their homes destroted and a mosque attacked.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important... calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, a political opponent, called for the army to be deployed and for a curfew to be imposed over the flashpoint areas.

"Police, despite all its efforts, (are) unable to control situation and instil confidence," Kejriwal tweeted.

