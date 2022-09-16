Modi Calls For Cessation of Hostilities in Ukraine During Meeting With Putin - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi called for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said

"In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need for dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said in a statement.