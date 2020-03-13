Modi Calls Upon SAARC Countries to Develop Common Strategy to Fight COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to develop a joint strategy to respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

Modi is the first world leader to propose regional cooperation to fight the rapid spread of the disease.�

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Indian prime minister, South Asia, a region home to a large portion of the global population, "should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.

"

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hailed Modi's initiative and expressed readiness to join the cooperation efforts.

"Thank you for the great initiative Shri @narendramodi - #LKA is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices and to learn from other #SAARC members. Let's unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe," the president wrote on Twitter.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 110 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with a death toll of over 4,720. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the country has confirmed a total of 75 cases. �