UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Calls Upon SAARC Countries To Develop Common Strategy To Fight COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Modi Calls Upon SAARC Countries to Develop Common Strategy to Fight COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to develop a joint strategy to respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to develop a joint strategy to respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Modi is the first world leader to propose regional cooperation to fight the rapid spread of the disease.�

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Indian prime minister, South Asia, a region home to a large portion of the global population, "should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.

"

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hailed Modi's initiative and expressed readiness to join the cooperation efforts.

"Thank you for the great initiative Shri @narendramodi - #LKA is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices and to learn from other #SAARC members. Let's unite in solidarity during these trying times and keep our citizens safe," the president wrote on Twitter.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 110 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with a death toll of over 4,720. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the country has confirmed a total of 75 cases. �

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Twitter Narendra Modi From Share Best Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 schedule tweaked

15 minutes ago

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

19 minutes ago

China to develop infrared temperature sensor with ..

9 minutes ago

One arrested, 2.4kg hashish recovered in Kohat

9 minutes ago

One killed, another hurt in road mishap in Muzaffa ..

1 minute ago

ASF recovers 7.5kg heroin at Sialkot airport

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.