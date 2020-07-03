Modi Condemns 'Expansionism' During Address to Soldiers on Sino-Indian Border

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed soldiers stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region and said that the "era of expansionism" was over, amid escalated border tensions with China.

The prime minister visited Ladakh for the first time since a deadly skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops along the LAC in the Galwan River valley in mid-June. Twenty Indian servicemen and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in the border clash.

"The enemies of India have seen the fire and fury of our Forces. Due to the exemplary bravery of our Armed Forces in recent weeks, the world has taken note of India's strength. India's commitment to peace should not be seen as India's weakness. The era of expansionism is over, this is the era of development," Modi said.

Notably, the prime minister did not mention China even once during his speech.

Modi also said that India had increased spending on the border infrastructure, and praised the military for "their courage and devotion" in recent weeks.

Regarding the incident in the Galwan River valley, Modi said that "all the proud sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice" should be remembered and reiterated India's sovereignty over Galwan. In addition, the prime minister talked about India's military strength.

"Today India is becoming stronger, be it in naval might, airpower, space power and the strength of our army. Modernization of weapons of infrastructure has enhanced our defense capabilities multifold," Modi said, adding that India, however, was committed to "peace and friendship."

In conclusion, Modi said that the entire Ladakh province was a "symbol of prestige and honor for India."

India-China relations have long suffered border conflicts, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. Tensions escalated in May amid China's alleged land grab in the area and India's road construction in the Galwan River valley.