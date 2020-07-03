UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Condemns 'Expansionism' During Address To Soldiers On Sino-Indian Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Modi Condemns 'Expansionism' During Address to Soldiers on Sino-Indian Border

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed soldiers stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region and said that the "era of expansionism" was over, amid escalated border tensions with China.

The prime minister visited Ladakh for the first time since a deadly skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops along the LAC in the Galwan River valley in mid-June. Twenty Indian servicemen and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in the border clash.

"The enemies of India have seen the fire and fury of our Forces. Due to the exemplary bravery of our Armed Forces in recent weeks, the world has taken note of India's strength. India's commitment to peace should not be seen as India's weakness. The era of expansionism is over, this is the era of development," Modi said.

Notably, the prime minister did not mention China even once during his speech.

Modi also said that India had increased spending on the border infrastructure, and praised the military for "their courage and devotion" in recent weeks.

Regarding the incident in the Galwan River valley, Modi said that "all the proud sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice" should be remembered and reiterated India's sovereignty over Galwan. In addition, the prime minister talked about India's military strength.

"Today India is becoming stronger, be it in naval might, airpower, space power and the strength of our army. Modernization of weapons of infrastructure has enhanced our defense capabilities multifold," Modi said, adding that India, however, was committed to "peace and friendship."

In conclusion, Modi said that the entire Ladakh province was a "symbol of prestige and honor for India."

India-China relations have long suffered border conflicts, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. Tensions escalated in May amid China's alleged land grab in the area and India's road construction in the Galwan River valley.

Related Topics

India Fire Prime Minister World Army China Narendra Modi Road May Border All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

19 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

42 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

23 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

23 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

23 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.