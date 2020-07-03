Modi Congratulates Putin on Successful Vote on Constitutional Amendments - Kremlin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the successful vote on amendments to the national constitution, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the successful vote on amendments to the national constitution, the Kremlin said.

"On July 2, a phone conversation was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian prime minister congratulated Putin on the successful holding of the all-Russian vote on approving the amendments to the Russian Federation's constitution," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Modi have also confirmed commitment to strengthening the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, including within international organizations, the Kremlin added.

Leaders of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have also extended their congratulations to Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the conversations also focused on coronavirus response.