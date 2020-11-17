Modi Discusses Bilateral, International Issues With Biden by Phone

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Joe Biden, who was declared US president-elect and the sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

"Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him.

We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," Modi said on Twitter.

US media outlets declared Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the recent presidential election. However, the incumbent president has yet to concede defeat, claiming electoral fraud, and government bodies have yet to initiate the transfer of power.