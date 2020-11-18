UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Discusses Bilateral, International Issues With Biden By Phone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Modi Discusses Bilateral, International Issues With Biden by Phone

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Joe Biden, who was declared US president-elect and the sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

"Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him.

We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," Modi said on Twitter.

US media outlets declared Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the recent presidential election. However, the incumbent president has yet to concede defeat, claiming electoral fraud, and government bodies have yet to initiate the transfer of power.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi Trump Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

6 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

3 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

36 minutes ago

Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldov ..

18 minutes ago

England cricket tour to Pakistan called off: repor ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.